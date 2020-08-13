Biden (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

Political advertising on the radio is heating up, and MEDIA MONITORS has the latest ranking of top political radio advertisers between JUNE 1st and JULY 31st, with JOE BIDEN in the lead.

“Just as we’ve been expecting, there’s a clear uptick in political advertising over the last two months,” said MEDIA MONITORS Pres./CEO PHILIPPE GENERALI. “In the first wave of election season spots, we can see that all types -- Presidential campaigns, Congressional candidates and advocacy and political action groups – are gearing up, beginning with radio. This will be a high-attention campaign season, and we expect political advertising to continue to grow to be a large share of the late summer and fall advertising inventory.”

The top 10:

JOE BIDEN FOR PRESIDENT (7.559 spots) AMERICAN POSTAL WORKER'S UNION -- Save the Post Office (3,893) JOE E. COLLINS III, Republican candidate for Congress, CA-43 (2,747) ONE NATION (Conservative PAC) -- SB 3827 (2,015) BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE -- Police Reform (1,890) Rep. RASHIDA TLAIB (D-MI) (1,856) BPAC (1,522) DAVID LEAVITT -- UTAH Attorney General candidate (1,395) AMY MCGRATH -- Democratic KENTUCKY Senate candidate (1,267) BOB HAMILTON -- Republican KANSAS Senate candidate (1,247)

