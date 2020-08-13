Flagship Deal

The CLEVELAND BROWNS have reached agreement on a long-term extension of their deal with GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (850 ESPN CLEVELAND) and ENTERCOM Sports WKRK (92.3 THE FAN) and Classic Rock WNCX/CLEVELAND for the three stations to continue to serve as flagships for the NFL club's radio network.

“With football season right around the corner, we are excited to continue delivering premier coverage of the BROWNS to CLEVELAND’s biggest sports fans on two of our market-leading stations -- both on the field and off of it,” said ENTERCOM CLEVELAND SVP/Market Mgr. TOM HERSCHEL. “We value our long-standing partnership with the CLEVELAND BROWNS and look forward to many more seasons as the flagship radio stations of the team.”



“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the CLEVELAND BROWNS and ENTERCOM,” said GOOD KARMA BRANDS VP and CLEVELAND Market Mgr. SAM PINES. “The power of live sports, particularly CLEVELAND BROWNS football, is baked into the fabric of the city and 850 ESPN CLEVELAND, and we look forward to supporting and being a partner of the BROWNS in the years ahead.”



“Through our partnership with ENTERCOM and GOOD KARMA BRANDS, we have incredible opportunities and resources to consistently provide our fans with compelling radio programming on gamedays and throughout the year,” said BROWNS EVP/COO DAVE JENKINS. “We greatly appreciate ENTERCOM’s and GOOD KARMA BRANDS’ efforts to bring our fans even closer to our players, coaches and entire team and are excited to continue to produce these shows with them in the years to come.”

