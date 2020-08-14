Coming Up Sunday

DASH RADIO and SKEE SPORTS in partnership with 300 ENTERTAINMENT have launched DJS 4 JUST-US, a new charity series to raise money for local minority businesses in the MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL.

DJS 4 JUST-US, a charity video stream benefiting local communities and pushing change is kicking off live from MINNESOTA SUNDAY (8/16) at noon EDT at http://djs4justus.com. The 12-hour stream will feature noteworthy MINNESOTA DJs, including DJ SKEE, SIDEREAL, SOPHIA ERIS, DJ ADVANCE, DJ MCSHELLEN, BABY GHOST, DJ NEEKA, DJ BONICS, RAY MILLS, DJ ONES, DJ ENFERNO, JAY ESTATE, DJ BIG REESE, DJ KAM BENNETT and more. Each performance will take place from one of MINNESOTA's most iconic landmarks, including FIRST AVENUE, MALL OF AMERICA, and the STATE CAPITAL.

All five major MINNESOTA based professional sports teams are participating, with sets broadcasting from U.S. BANK STADIUM (MINNESOTA VIKINGS), TARGET FIELD (MINNESOTA TWINS), XCEL ENERGY CENTER (MINNESOTA WILD), ALLIANZ FIELD (MINNESOTA UNITED), and THE COURTS AT MAYO CLINIC SQUARE (MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES AND LYNX). Teams have also created special jerseys honoring those who have been victims of injustice- specifically in MINNESOTA- honoring GEORGE FLOYD, PHILANDO CASTILLE, and others. These jerseys will be donated after the stream to raise money for the cause.

This event, produced by DASH RADIO, SKEE SPORTS, and 300 ENTERTAINMENT, was launched to raise money for local charities aimed to aid in reconstruction for devastated portions of the area. Viewers can tune in on YOUTUBE, TWITCH, DASH RADIO, and DJS4JUSTUS.COM this SUNDAY to watch live as a community.

All money raised during the stream will be donated to the WEST BROADWAY BUSINESS AND AREA COALITION, WE LOVE LAKE STREET, and WE LOVE ST. PAUL, all groups aiming to help rebuild and refurbish local minority businesses in the MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL area.

This inaugural event will be in Minneapolis, where the social justice movement hit a tipping point earlier this year. 300 ENTERTAINMENT and DASH are developing plans to launch this project in other cities with relevant local DJs and charities. Each set is airing on tape delay to maintain safety and avoid any crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring the safety of both those involved and fans.

