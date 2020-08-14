Dolly Parton

BMI awarded DOLLY PARTON seven "Million-Air" certificates, recognizing seven of her songs that have reached over one million broadcast performances. PARTON was honored in a special ZOOM presentation, where she received the certificates from BMI President/CEO MIKE O'NEILL.

The seven songs recognized were: "I Will Always Love You," “Nine to Five," “Jolene," “Two Doors Down,” “Seeker,” “Yellow Roses” and “Coat of Many Colors.” Together, the songs have reached more than 22 million cumulative performances, with 10 million for "I Will Always Love You" alone.

“DOLLY’s career is extraordinary," said O'NEILL. "She is, of course, an incredible performer, actor, philanthropist and businessperson, but for us, it all starts with her songwriting. She tells stories in her songs like no one else can, transcending genres and connecting with her millions of fans. DOLLY’s lyrics and music, authenticity, strength, and humor are all extraordinary gifts she has shared with the world.”

