2020 MTV Video Music Awards

LADY GAGA will join the already strong list of previously announced artists at this year's MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS that includes BTS, DOJA CAT, J BALVIN, THE WEEKND, RODDY RICCH, MALUMA and CNCO, with KEKE PALMER hosting. The 2020 VMAs will air live on SUNDAY, AUGUST 30th at 8p ET/PT. Originally scheduled to take lace at the BARCLAYS CENTER in BROOKLYN, the event will take place in and around special venues in NEW YORK CITY, social distancing naturally.

Here's LADY GAGA's TWITTER post making the announcement.

I’ve been at home dreaming of #Chromatica, and it’s finally time to take off for the first live performance ?? Tune in to the #VMAs on 8/30! ???? pic.twitter.com/CwKWdsITtO — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 13, 2020

