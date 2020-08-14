-
SiriusXM To Air 'College Admissions Radio' This Weekend
August 14, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)
SIRIUSXM is repurposing content from its monthly show "THE PROCESS" to air a special pop-up limited-run channel this weekend, "COLLEGE ADMISSIONS RADIO."
The channel will air continuous content from the show, which is hosted by UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Dean of Admissions ERIC FURDA and DWIGHT-ENGLEWOOD SCHOOL Dean of College Counseling EILEEN CUNNINGHAM FEIKENS and normally airs on SIRIUSXM STARS, starting TODAY (8/14) at 6a (ET) and running through SUNDAY. The programming will offer advice for students and families negotiating the college admissions process and will also include the previously-aired "PROCESS" special "COLLEGE IN THE TIME OF CORONAVIRUS."
