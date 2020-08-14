Wallows LIve From the Roxy

ATLANTIC RECORDS announces that WALLOWS has returned to the stage for a VIRTUAL WORLD TOUR featuring four unique pre-recorded performances at THE ROXY THEATRE in HOLLYWOOD, where the band played its first ever headline show in 2017. NOCAP will be streaming "WALLOWS LIVE AT THE ROXY" featuring full production sets, which were filmed while following COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

Here are the four shows:

SUNDAY, AUGUST 16th at 7p (PT)/10p (ET) -- "WEST COAST SHOW’ – Performing their debut album "Nothing Happens" in full from start to finish

SUNDAY, AUGUST 23th at 4p (PT)/7p (ET) – "EAST COAST SHOW" – Performing a setlist of fan-voted songs

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13th at 7p (BST)/8p (CEST)/11a (PT)/2p (ET) – "UK & EUROPE SHOW" – WALLOWS pick own set list

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27th at 6p (JST)/7p (AEST)/2a (PT)/5a (ET) – "AUS, NZ & ASIA SHOW" – Mystery final set at THE ROXY

Every show is available to watch worldwide and will be archived and available to re-watch through OCTOBER 4th with the purchase of a ticket. Tickets are on sale now at WALLOWS.NOCAPSHOWS.com. There is a 4-show ticket bundle which includes the limited-edition screen-printed tour poster.



WALLOWS (Photo Credit: NIKOLI PARTIYELI)

