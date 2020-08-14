Louisville, KY

NEW ALBANY BROADCASTING Gospel “PRAIZE POWER” 1350 WLOU LOUISVILLE/104.7 W284AD NEW ALBANY, IN recently flipped to R&B Oldies on AUGUST 7th.

Former WGZB (96.5)/LOUISVILLE, KY PD MARK GUNN will serve as PD/PM drive host and ARCHIE DALE has been tapped for GM duties. In addition, “MISS KRSTAL” GOODNER will do mornings.

GUNN told ALL ACCESS, "I'm excited first of all because this is one of the legendary stations in this country. I'm really looking forward to running a station from top to bottom like the old days. Most importantly, it's a labor of love. Ownership loves radio and knows what this business is all about.

"We've only been on the air for a week and the response has been incredible. TONY FIELDS is going to be an ambassador for us whenever he's in town, he's still a legend in LOUISVILLE. We are bringing back R&B and Soul."

Billing itself “THE ORIGINAL SOUL OF LOUISVILLE,” the station is paying tribute to WLOU’s heritage as one of the first R&B stations in the country. The R&B format was originally on from the 1950s thru 1995. The station also plans to put an emphasis on social issues in the community.

