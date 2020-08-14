Transfers

MIDLAND CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP INC. is transferring KACD-LP/MIDLAND, TX to HELPING OTHERS PREPARE FOR EMPOWERMENT (HOPE).

In other filings with the FCC, ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH is transferring KXMJ-LP/MARYSVILLE, CA to YUBA SUTTER COMMUNITY MEDIA, INC, for $4,000 (fair market value of the station's equipment).

Applying for STAs were VCY AMERICA, INC. (WVIW/BRIDGEPORT, WV, reduced power due to storm damage to transmitter); TOWNSQUARE MEDIA DULUTH LICENSE, LLC (WEBC-A/DULUTH, MN, nighttime pattern during daylight hours due to lightning strike or electrical surge); WKNG, LLC (W229CI/TALLAPOOSA, GA, antenna installed at greater height without Commission authorization, reduced power operation requested while permit pends); and GEORGIA-CAROLINA RADIOCASTING COMPANY, LLC (WNEG-A/TOCCOA, GA, reduced daytime power while tower repairs pend).

And AMERICAN EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the donation of Contemporary Christian WPSF/CLEWISTON, FL to CALL COMMUNICATIONS GROUP, INC.

