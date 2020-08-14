July Ranking

PODTRAC has released its JULY 2020 ranking of its Top 20 podcasts, with most of the Top 20 remaning in place or close to it. "SERIAL" jumped 48 places back into the top ranks as its feed revived on JULY 23rd with a preview of "NICE WHITE PARENTS," and "CNN NEWS BRIEFING" moved up three slots; "CODE SWITCH" fell out of the Top 20.

The rankings, which include shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows):

THE DAILY (last month #1) NPR NEWS NOW (2) UP FIRST (3) CALL HER DADDY (4) THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (5) STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (7) THIS AMERICAN LIFE (6) DATELINE NBC (8) PARDON MY TAKE (9) PLANET MONEY (10) SERIAL (59) FRESH AIR (12) WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! (13) TED TALKS DAILY (15) RADIOLAB (11) CNN NEWS BRIEFING (19) NPR POLITICS (16) HIDDEN BRAIN (14) TED RADIO HOUR (18) THE DAN BONGINO SHOW (17)

