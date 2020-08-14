New Episodes

BENZTOWN Pres. DAVE "CHACHI" DENES' "CHACHI LOVES EVERYBODY" podcast has released two new episodes, with DENES interviewing RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER and YAMANAIR CREATIVE Founder/CEO YAMAN COSKUN.

The FARBER interview covers her TEXAS roots, family, the poor (but improving) treatment of women in radio, and her career. The COSKUN interview reveals his child-actor career, quitting iHEARTMEDIA to launch his own company, and YAMANAIR's acquisition by COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS.

« see more Net News