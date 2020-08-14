-
'Chachi Loves Everybody' Features Erica Farber, Yaman Coskun Interviews
August 14, 2020 at 5:45 AM (PT)
BENZTOWN Pres. DAVE "CHACHI" DENES' "CHACHI LOVES EVERYBODY" podcast has released two new episodes, with DENES interviewing RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER and YAMANAIR CREATIVE Founder/CEO YAMAN COSKUN.
The FARBER interview covers her TEXAS roots, family, the poor (but improving) treatment of women in radio, and her career. The COSKUN interview reveals his child-actor career, quitting iHEARTMEDIA to launch his own company, and YAMANAIR's acquisition by COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS.
