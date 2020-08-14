SONY MUSIC GROUP has launched a non-partisan civic initiative designed to help educate and offer resources about registering to vote, getting to the polls in NOVEMBER and making a difference in communities across the U.S. The initiative is called "Your Voice, Your Power, Your Vote" and will build on the Company’s existing social justice initiative to foster equal rights.

EVP/Philanthropy and Social Impact TOWALAME AUSTIN said, “Election Day in the U.S. is right around the corner and we know there are many ways voters can make an impact. We are a global company with headquarters in NEW YORK CITY, and we can help empower and mobilize our American artists, songwriters, employees and communities with the information and resources they need to make their voices heard. Especially in the midst of a pandemic, it’s critical that we all do our part to make registering and voting easier and more accessible for all. SMG is proud to use our platform—and partner with others—to support civic engagement and participation in the democratic process.”

EPIC Chairman/CEO SYLVIA RHONE said, “With the widespread call for social justice and the transformative issues facing our nation, we want to galvanize all of our artists and partners to play a significant role in affecting change across our country. The Your Voice, Your Power, Your Vote movement is a collective call for action acknowledging our responsibility to use our voices to lift up and empower communities everywhere.”

