Snow

HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE has filled the 2-6p (ET) weekday afternoon slot left vacant by BRETT HOLLANDER's exit in MARCH, naming fill-in/weekend host TORREY SNOW as the new afternoon host, starting TODAY (8/14). SNOW was the 2018 Republican Man of the Year in ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY and is the President of the FREDERICK DOUGLASS FOUNDATION OF MARYLAND.

“TORREY’s deep knowledge of BALTIMORE and MARYLAND and thoughtful viewpoint on the current issues of importance is a valuable addition to WBAL NEWSRADIO," said Pres./GM CARY PAHIGIAN. "Listeners can expect a spirited examination of topics from all angles, along with late-breaking news, weather and traffic.”

« see more Net News