President Bill Clinton is 74 (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes on WEDNESDAY (8/19) to BCA Pres./Market Manager MIKE GLICKENHAUS, former MUSIC CHOICE's JOSEFA PAGANUZZI, iHEARTMEDIAL/SAN DIEGO's CATHY DEARY, KHLR/LITTLE ROCK’s ASHLEY KING, METRO/HOUSTON’s FRED HELLER, TRIPLE TIGER RECORDS’ DIANE LOCKNER, SCHAEFCO AUDIO & VIDEO Pres. MIKE SCHAEFER, WENDY TEMPLETON VOICE IMAGING's WENDY TEMPLETON, WDNL/DANVILLE PD CAROL WADE, former KVIB/PHOENIX's “DIAMOND BOY” LUIS TORRES, WPEI/PORTLAND, ME PD BUZZ BRADLEY, WRIF/DETROIT’s MICHAEL GAGLIANO, CUMULUS VP/Ratings And Research DR. ED COHEN, RCA Southwest Regional Promotion Mgr. SOPHIE GOVEIA, RCS’ DREW BENNETT and to WGZB-WMJM/LOUISVILLE APD MATTHEW “12” BROWN.

Celebrating Birthdays on THURSDAY (8/20), REPUBLIC RECORDS CEO/Pres. MONTE LIPMAN, retiring BONNEVILLE/SAN FRANCISCO Market Mgr. CARL GARDNER, consultant RANDY LANE, WPHT/PHILADELPHIA's MARIAN MCADAM, SIRIUS-XM's TONYA BIRD-WILSON, TYLER MEDIA/OKLAHOMA CITY OM/PD KEVIN CHRISTOPHER, BIG SHOE STU-DIOS' STU EVANS, MEDIATRACKS’ POLLY HANSEN, former FOOTHILLS RADIO GROUP/LENOIR, NC OM BRENT HENSLEE, former WHBC/CANTON OM/PD JOHN STEWART, POLLACK MEDIA’s JIM KERR, WNNK/HARRISBURG MD DENNY LOGAN, former WOGB/GREEN BAY PD DAN MARKUS, KISV/BAKERSFIELD’s RANDY RICHARDS, CASH BY CREATIVE's BOB CASE, MAVERICK MEDIA/LIMA, OH OM BILL MCADAMS, iHEARTMEDIA/ORLANDO VP/Branding and WXXL-WMGF/ORLANDO PD BRIAN MACK, KOIT/SAN FRANCISCO’s FRESKA, WVBO-WNAM-A/APPLETON-OSHKOSH, WI's DAN MARKUS and WNYLNEW YORK MD BRYCE SEGALL.

