New Lineup

TEGNA Sports WBNS-F (97.1 THE FAN)/COLUMBUS, OH is launching a local morning show to replace ESPN RADIO's new offering in the time slot on MONDAY (8/17). The station, which aired the network's GOLIC & WINGO in mornings, is not taking the new KEYSHAWN JOHNSON, JAY WILLIAMS, and ZUBIN MEHENTI show, going local instead with midday co-host BOBBY CARPENTER and evening "THE BUCKEYE SHOW" co-host BRANDON BEAM joined by former OHIO STATE linebacker ANTHONY SCHLEGEL for "MORNING JUICE."

9a-noon hosts BEAU BISHOP and JAMES LAURINAITIS remain in the 9a-noon slot, while MATTY "ICE" HAYES replaces CARPENTER alongside ANTHONY ROTHMAN for noon-3p. MIKE "COMMON MAN" RICORDATI and JONATHAN "T-BONE" SMITH continue 3-6p, while TIM HALL will host "THE BUCKEYE SHOW" 6-8p with rotating guest co-hosts to replace BEAM. Meanwhile, the new ESPN RADIO morning show will air along with the full new network lineup on sister Sports WBNS-A (ESPN 1460).

“There has never been a more important time for 97.1 THE FAN to take the next step in our evolution as a sports radio station,” said VP/GM TODD MARKEWICZ. “We are excited to go live and local, giving our listeners the opportunity to hear the latest on all OHIO-based sports first thing each and every morning, MONDAY thru FRIDAY. I’m thrilled to add Mr. Attack and Dominate himself, ANTHONY SCHLEGEL, to our powerful lineup of sports talk personalities and be able to reward two of our young superstars in MATTY 'ICE' HAYES and BRANDON 'BEAMER' BEAM with their own daily primetime shows. ‘MORNING JUICE’ will be full of energy, insight and entertaining guests both local and national. Get ready Cbus! COLUMBUS morning radio will never be the same!”

Dir. of Operations MATT ERHARD added, “In addition to the energy and excitement of launching ‘MORNING JUICE,’ I’m excited to team up ANTHONY ROTHMAN, who’s been covering sports in Central OHIO for 27 years, with MATTY 'ICE' HAYES, a born and raised Ohioan who brings fresh perspective and insight as he makes the move from producer to host. I’m extremely proud to see these next career steps for guys who have helped shape THE FAN into the sports powerhouse that it is today.”

“I am also excited to announce that we are moving our radio studios from Front Street to the 10TV building on TWIN RIVERS with brand new, state of the art broadcasting facilities,” said MARKEWICZ. “Creating synergy between 97.1 THE FAN’s sports lineup along with 10TV’s sports anchors allows us to create ‘The Best Damn Sports Team In The Land.’ With TV and radio’s sports personalities under the same roof, we will be able to provide the most thorough and entertaining sports information to fans in COLUMBUS for years to come!”

