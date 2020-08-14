Annastas (Facebook)

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family, friends and former co-workers of longtime BMI executive TOM ANNASTAS, who has passed away. ANNASTAS spent 39 years at BMI, where he was VP/General Licensing until his retirement from the NASHVILLE office in 2012.

ANNASTAS served on the board of the TJ MARTELL FOUNDATION, where he was active with Country in the Rockies, the Best Cellars event and the Honors Gala. He also served on the boards of VANDERBILT-INGRAM CANCER CENTER, the HEALING NET FOUNDATION and the BMI FOUNDATION. He was a member of the LEADERSHIP MUSIC class of 2008.

