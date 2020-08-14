Brackets

FOX SPORTS RADIO is trying to make up for the absence of this year's MARCH MADNESS with a "Basketball Bracket Challenge" based on the NBA bubble playoffs, starting tonight after the last of the regular season games is played. Listeners can fill in brackets online, competing with each other and the network's hosts for a chance to win a WESTINGHOUSE 50" ROKU TV.

“We all have bracket envy since the tournament was robbed from us in MARCH,” said VP/Sports Programming SCOTT SHAPIRO. “So we thought why not give sports fans what they want -- a way to compete against our hosts and fellow listeners in a basketball bracket!”

