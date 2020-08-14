Carson

ZIMMER COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 KTXY (Y107) COLUMBIA, MO PD/afternoon host CHRIS CARSON has ben promoted to Dir. of Music Programming for the cluster that also includes Country KCLR (CLEAR 99), Classic Rock KCMQ and AC KZWV. He succeeds OM JAMIE MAC, who recently relocated to the ST. LOUIS area.

CARSON has been with Y107 for the past four years, and will retain his duties at that station. Prior to joining ZIMMER, he was PD/air personality at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA AC KDAT and Top 40 KRQN/CEDAR RAPIDS, IA for four and a half years. Previous radio stops include jobs in CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO and LASALLE-PERU, IL.

