Changes

CHRIS 'DOC' BROWN has exited his position as Brand Manager/PM Drive at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Classic Rock KBAT/MIDLAND-ODESSA, TX, effective immediately. He was also voice-tracking PM Drive on Urban KZBT (B93) as “CHRIS BRIZZOWN.”.

ROBB ROSE takes Brand Manager duties over on an interim basis at KBAT.

