MIX 96, a new digital radio station playing "all the hot hits" has just debuted in CAPE COD, MA, marking the return of "DAN & STEPHANIE In The Morning." The duo of DAN MAHONEY and STEPHANIE VIVE were morning co-hosts at iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC WCOD/ HYANNIS,MA, for the past 17 years, since 2003, before being laid off in JANUARY.. The pair were so popular with listeners, an online petition has been signed by more than 8,000 local fans to bring them back, and now their wish has been granted.... albeit digitally.

Listeners can tune in to MIX 96 through an app, available online and in the APPLE APP STORE, GOOGLE PLAY store and on AMAZON's ALEXA.

Commented MAHONEY, “After our departure back in JANUARY, I knew there would be another beginning. Local communications have never been more important than at a time like this. So we decided to utilize our talent, and going the digital route, we are excited to bring back our show to contnue to serve our amazing listeners and our community. We will be the same fun show as always. Can’t wait to start this chapter, in this new age of ways to be heard.”

Added STEPHANIE, “For the last 17 years DAN and I have built a relationship with the people of CAPE COD and while I was devastated to see that come to end, in these crazy times, we could not be more excited to come back and connect to the community we love so much. Our community demanded it, and we could not be more excited to bring fun lightheartedness back into their mornings; we owe them that. We have more stories to tell and more laughs to share!”

