Davis

BRIAN DAVIS returns to CUMULUS MEDIA as OM for the company’s APPLETON-OSHKOSH, WI cluster and PD of Country WPKR. The move is effective MONDAY, AUGUST 17th, which also happens to be his birthday. In addition to WPKR, the cluster includes Alternative WWWX, Classic Hits WVBO, Adult Standards WNAM and News/Talk WOSH.

DAVIS arrives from the Brand Manager post at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA’s Classic Rock KXGE and Classic Hits WDBQ/DUBUQUE, IA, where he also hosted afternoons on TOP 40 KLYV. Before DUBUQUE, DAVIS served as PD for CUMULUS Top 40 WBNQ/BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, IL.

It’s a return to the APPLETON market for DAVIS, who previously was APD/MD for WOODWARD Top 40 WKSZ under DAYTON KANE, who he is now succeeding at CUMULUS.

Congratulate DAVIS here.

« see more Net News