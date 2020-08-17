Radio Hall Of Fame

Longtime L.A. morning duo MARK & BRIAN, iHEARTMEDIA Urban WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK's ANGIE MARTINEZ and syndicated morning show THE BREAKFAST CLUB, along with veteran political reporter COKIE ROBERTS, have been announced as this year's inductees into the RADIO HALL OF FAME. In addition, political broadcaster GLEN BECK and SIRIUSXM mixmaster SWAY CALLAWAY, who won public votes as on-air personalities, will also be part of the class of 2020

The inductees will be honored THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29th during a live radio broadcast from multiple locations and across multiple audio platforms. The RADIO HALL OF FAME is part of the MUSEUM OF BROADCAST COMMUNICATIONS, located in CHICAGO, IL since 1991.

MARK & BRIAN spent more than 20 years at CUMULUS MEDIA Rock KLOS/LOS ANGELES, while COKIE ROBERTS made her mark at NPR. The PREMIERE NETWORKS-syndicatred THE BREAKFAST CLUB includes CHARLEMAGNE THA GOD, ANGELA YEE and DJ ENVY

RADIO HALL OF FAME NOMINATING COMMITTEE Chair DENNIS GREEN commented, “The 2020 Class of inductees represents the diversity of voices that is heard on radio stations all across AMERICA. It’s an honor to contribute my time to leading this committee.”

Added MUSEUM OF BROADCAST COMMUNICATIONS Chair DAVID PLIER, “The MUSEUM has been proud to be the home of the RADIO HALL OF FAME since 1991. And this class of inductees is especially important as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of this still-vital medium.”

Three inductees were determined by a vote from a panel of 600 industry professionals, four were voted on by the NOMINATING COMMITTEE and two were a result of a vote from the listening public. The votes were monitored by certified public accounting firm MILLER KAPLAN ARASE LLP.

« see more Net News