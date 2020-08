Iliad Media Group

IMPACT FADIO/BOISE, ID, has re-branded as ILIAD MEDIA BOISE LLC or ILIAD MEDIA GROUP.

Among their BOISE stations are Country KOBL (101.9 THE BULL), Hot AC KZMG (MY 102.7 FM), Top 40 KWYD (WILD 101.1 FM) and Oldies KKOO (FM KOOL 101.5), among others.

Go to www.iliadmediagroup.com for more information.

