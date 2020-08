Double J

ALPHA MEDIA Top 40 KFRX/LINCOLN, NE has parted ways with PD/morning host DOUBLE J.

DOUBLE J came to the station in OCTOBER 2019 from SUMMIT MEDIA Rhythm KPHW/HONOLULU, HI where he had been APD/morning host. His previous stops include WNFN/NASHVILLE, KEWB/REDDING, CA and KCEZ/CHICO, CA.

Interested persons can check out the job listing on the ALPHA MEDIA careers page.

