Lights Up The Night With '$102 Grand In The Sand' Kickoff

iHEARTMEDIA TOP 40 WIOQ (Q102)/PHILADELPHIA definitely knows how to launch a promotion in style.

You may remember their epic promotion from 2019, where the station hid $102,000 worth of prizes in the sand in ATLANTIC CITY and invited listeners to dig 'em up and win. They're doing it again this year, but in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, they're going virtual.

Starting AUGUST 24, prizes totaling $102,000 will be given away on air. $5000 cash, a MITCHELL & NESS shopping spree, a thousands of dollars worth of lottery scratchers, a virtual reality headset (with gaming chairs), a motorscooter courtesy of INTERSCOPE, hot tub, trips to JAMAICA, NEW ORLEANS, LAS VEGAS and LOS ANGELES, jewelry, autographed guitars, gear from ADIDAS and RAY BAN, gift cards ... you get the idea ... it's BIG.

Q102 PD BUSTER SATTERFIELD said, “This contest continues to be the biggest promotion with the largest number of premium prizes available in Q102’s history, This year, we are going virtual and we can’t wait to see the fun our listeners have with finding our treasure!”

Listeners can win by calling into Q102 when they hear the cue to call. The on-air personality will then “dig” in the studio sandbox to reveal which of the 102 prizes the listener has won. Listeners can also play the Q102 Augmented Reality Treasure Hunt in local ACME stores. They can participate by downloading the free TotalAR app available on GooglePlay and the AppStore. Then they will visit local ACME stores, find the Q102 treasure through the augmented reality experience, then upload a picture of the treasure via the station’s website to be entered to win.

As big as that sounds, it's they way they announced it, which had PHILLY residents staring skyward in awe on FRIDAY night (8/14), as 130 drones flew over the city presenting an impressive light show, while a custom music mix by DJ N9NE played on-air.

Mother Nature's clear night sky provided the perfect canvas as bright, colorful images were created - including the station's logo, an outline of ROCKY, PHILADELPHIA FLYERS' mascot GRITTY and the iconic LOVE sculpture. You can enjoy the aerial artwork by clicking here.

The Q102 'Grand In The Sand' is presented with ACME Supermarkets.

