Sonny Fox, R.I.P.

ALL ACCESS is saddened to report on the death of MIAMI and PHILADELPHIA radio icon SONNY FOX, who dominated morning radio at such legendary and diverse stations in MIAMI like Rocker WSHE, Adult Hits WMXJ (MAJIC 102.7), Country WKIS and Top 40 WHYI (Y100) saw well as, in recent times, SIRIUSXM. FOX had been ill for a while and passed on this past FRIDAY (8/14) at 73. His wife, JANET STRONGER SPEZIALE FOX, posted, "Today I lost my husband and best friend. SONNY.”

She continued, “Back in the '90s, you passed me in the hall at MAJIC 102.7 every day. You told me later that you didn’t know my name. I was just ‘the brown haired girl from the sales department.’ Ever since then, you always called me ‘your MOUSEY BROWN.’ You slipped away peacefully today, and I know you are now resting comfortably. I thank you for all our wonderful years together, the fun and adventures we shared, and I will miss you until I draw my last breath. You were my sunshine, my only sunshine. I love you, your MOUSEY BROWN.”

Longtime on-air partner RON HERSEY recalled their days together: There is so much to say about SONNY. He worked at so many legendary radio stations, KCBQ, WYSP, KHJ, CHUM before I even met him. Along with LEE ABRAMS he pioneered "Album Rock in CLEVELAND and WRNO in NEW ORLEANS. His production company in PHILADELPHIA filmed many concert events, including YES in the Round.

"Then we did mornings together for over two decades at WSHE, WHYI, WMXJ and WKIS in MIAMI. He was the ultimate straight man/writing partner. A great and generous friend.

"As musicians SONNY (bass) and I (guitar) had the opportunity to perform for many popular recording artists. Serving as opening act for TOBY KEITH. THREE DOG NIGHT, CHUCK BERRY, LITTLE RICHARD and many others.

"He later could be heard on XM/SIRIUS as host of the comedy channel along with his wife JANET.

"I am so moved by the outpouring of love over Sonny's passing. It's a reminder of how many people he impacted over the years. Please keep the pics, video's, airchecks and memories coming on social media. It's greatly appreciated."

HERSEY's wife, LORI ALTERMAN HERSEY, wrote on RON's FACEBOOK page, "So sad to have lost a friend and incredible broadcaster. RON and SONNY have a long history working together for decades at stations including WSHE, Y100, MAJIC 102.7 and KISS COUNTRY. A few of my greatest memories include when we moved back to SOUTH FLORIDA and were all living in the DOUBLETREE in FORT LAUDERDALE. I decided it would be good to wok food in the hotel kitchen, and we set off the fire alarms in the hotel. And the time we started a radio comedy service, and even though I was in labor with JUSTIN, SONNY wouldn’t let me leave our studio and go to the hospital until I voiced a line for him for one of their scripts. And last, the picture I post from when these four radio buddies got together in our kitchen. SONNY always did it his way! Thanks for being our friend and RON’s radio partner. RIP. You’ll be missed. SONNY’s family and friends - you are all in our hearts."

Hi radio compadre and longtime friend ALAN MICHAELS wrote on his FACEBOOK page,

"He dedicated his life to making people laugh. One of the best in the radio biz. Rest In peace SONNY FOX, and thank you for everything you did for SHE Radio online."

Legendary voiceover talent RANDY THOMAS, tells a great story about SONNY on her FACEBOOK page, recalling how he helped get her job at WSHE.

SONNY also spent a chunk of his career at WYSP/PHILADELPHIA with longtime partner BOB LEONARD who told ALL ACCESS: "The story I wrote explains the Corvette ride, passing of a joint, a job offer in the car and how BOB & RAY inspired and was the catalyst for FOX & LEONARD. We did the first two-man morning show on AOR radio. I believe it was LEE ABRAMS who called us the precursor to the Morning oo concept. All the while, we never saw each other. I was in the studio and he was at home. It was pure 'theater of the mind'.

"My favorite story is the day I moved to FLORIDA about 11 years ago. Sonny and I hadn't seen each other for close to 30 years. My route took me through the PENSACOLA area where he was living at the time. I pulled up, knocked on the door and SONNY answered. We had dinner, talked and took a dip in his pool. As we were standing in the pool chatting, he looked at me and said, "Now, remind me again.......what did we do?" We both got a pretty good laugh out of that. Very representative of our years together in the mid to late 70's. We stayed in touch from that day on. We were the same person ... he was the YING and I was the YANG. The chemistry we had was instantaneous and lasted, literally, a lifetime."

And on the Y100 TRIBUTE FACEBOOK PAGE: "SONNY FOX, one of SOUTH FLORIDA’s most amazing radio talents has passed, he went peacefully after battling a long illness."

ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER noted, "I've known SONNY for so many years and he always had my deepest respect. A real radio craftsman who knew the value of speaking to his thousands of listeners as if they were the only person listening to him at that moment. Rest In peace, SONNY."

The MIAMI HERALD has a very complete overview of SONNY's career and life here.

