Baby Bayer announcement

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to CURB RECORDS Promotion Coordinator MADDI BAYER and her husband, TIM, who are expecting a baby boy in MARCH 2021. “We couldn’t be more excited,” she said in announcing the news on FACEBOOK.

Congratulations also to former UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE Dir./Marketing & Artist Development AMANDA GOOD and her husband, DAVID, who welcomed baby girl MARGARET (“MAGGIE”) JAMES GOOD on AUGUST 7th.

