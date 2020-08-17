-
Curb’s Maddi Bayer Expecting A Son, Former UMG Exec Amanda Good Welcomes Daughter
ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to CURB RECORDS Promotion Coordinator MADDI BAYER and her husband, TIM, who are expecting a baby boy in MARCH 2021. “We couldn’t be more excited,” she said in announcing the news on FACEBOOK.
Congratulations also to former UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE Dir./Marketing & Artist Development AMANDA GOOD and her husband, DAVID, who welcomed baby girl MARGARET (“MAGGIE”) JAMES GOOD on AUGUST 7th.
