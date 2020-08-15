Taylor Swift (photo: Kathy Hutchins - Shutterstock)

Superstar TAYLOR SWIFT blasted Pres. TRUMP in a pair of tweets aimed at his U.S. POSTAL SERVICE policies, which include reduced operating hours and removal of letter collection boxes. She urged her fans to vote early in the upcoming election.

According to CNN, SWIFT tweeted, "TRUMP's calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He's chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans' lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power.

"DONALD TRUMP's ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in, and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely," she also wrote. "Request a ballot early. Vote early."

