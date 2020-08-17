-
Exclusive Mediabase Analysis From All Access
Top 40: Harry Styles Retains #1 Spot; Top 10 Remains Steady; MAROON 5, DOJA CAT Top 15; JUICE WRLD/MARSHMELLO, TAYLOR, KANE/KHALID/SWAE Top 20
- HARRY STYLES retains the #1 spot with "Watermelon Sugar" for a 3rd week
- LEWIS CAPALDI at #5 is +1220 with "Before You Go"
- DABABY and RODDY RICCH are at #7 with "Rockstar" at + 1101 spins
- JAWSH 365 x JASON DERULO are at #10 and +1203 with "Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)"
- MAROON 5 is top 15 in their fourth week on the chart with "Nobody's Love," up 17*-14* and +921 spins
- DOJA CAT and GUCCI MANE go top 15 with "Like That"
- Three songs enter the top 20 led by JUICE WRLD and MARSHMELLO, surging 23*-18* with "Come And Go," up 1350 spins
- TAYLOR SWIFT is top 20 with "Cardigan" - climbing 21*-19* and +711 spins
- KANE BROWN, KHALID, and SWAE LEE, move 22*-20* with "Be Like That," up 543 spins
- BILLIE EILISH is +1037 spins with "my future," and rises 34*-26*
- ZEDD & JASMINE THOMPSON land the lone debut at 40* with "Funny"
Rhythmic: DaBaby Grabs 6th Week At #1; Doja Cat/Gucci Mane Top 5; Staysolidrocky Top 10; Pop Smoke, Megan Top 15; Cardi B Soars, Juice Wrld, Chloe X Halle Move Into Top 20
- DABABY and RODDY RICCH are #1 for a 3rd consecutive week and for the 6th week overall with "Rockstar"
- DOJA CAT and GUCCI MANE are top 5 with "Like That," up 6*-5*
- STAYSOLIDROCKY hits the top 10 with "Party Girl," moving 12*-10* and are +160 spins
- POP SMOKE, 50 CENT, and RODDY RICCH are now top 15 with "The Woo," rising 17*-14* and +344 spins
- MEGAN THEE STALLION is top 15 as well with "Girls In The Hood," up 16*-15* and +255 spins
- CARDI B and MEGAN THEE STALLION post an enormous 39*-17* move with "WAP," and are +1178 spins to move into the top 20
- JUICE WRLD goes top 20 at Rhythmic, with a different song, "Wishing Well," moving 22*-19* and +359 spins
- CHLOE X HALLE go top 20 with "Do It," up 23*-20* and +129 spins
- DRAKE scores a strong debut at 33* with "Laugh Now Cry Later," featuring LIL DURK
- J. BALVIN, DUA LIPA, and BAD BUNNY enter at 36* with "Un Dia (One Day,)" featuring TAINY
Urban: Harlow Holds Top Spot; Saweetie Leaps; Khaled/Drake 'Popstar' Top 10; Ne-Yo/Jeremih Top 20; Cardi B/Meghan Debut Big
- JACK HARLOW holds the top spot with "What's Poppin" for a 2nd week
- SAWEETIE jumps 10*-7* with "Tap In," up 656 spins
- DJ KHALED and DRAKE go top 10 with "Popstar" moving 12*-9* and +671 spins
- NE-YO & JEREMIH are top 20 with "U 2 Luv," rising 25*-20* and +140 spins
- A big debut CARDI B & MEGAN THEE STALLION at 24* with "WAP," up 714 spins
- BEATKING enters at 32* with "Then Leave," featuring QUEENDOME COME
- QUEEN NAJIA debuts at 40* with "Butterflies Part II"
Hot AC: Lewis Capaldi Holds Top Spot; Gaga/Grande Top 3; Dua Top 5; Sia Top 15; Kelsea/Halsey, Kygo/Onerepublic Top 20
- LEWIS CAPALDI grabs a second week at #1 with "Before You Go"
- LADY GAGA & ARIANA GRANDE move into the the top 3 with "Rain On Me," climbing 4*-3* and is +294 spins
- DUA LIPA lands back to back top 5 hits as "Break My Heart" climbs 8*-4* and is +419 spins
- SIA hits the top 15 with a solid 19*-15* move on "Together," up 331 spins
- KELSEA BALLERINI and HALSEY are top 20 with "The Other Girl," moving 21*-19*
- KYGO and ONEREPUBLIC also leap inside the top 20 with "Lose Somebody," rising 22*-20*
- DAN + SHAY surge 31*-23* with "I Should Probably Go To Bed," up 409 spins
- JAWSH 685 X JASON DERULO vault into the top 30 with "Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)," up 37*-29* and +177 spins
- ZEDD & JASMINE THOMPSON also hit the top 30 with "Funny," moving 34*-30* and +128 spins
- MILEY CYRUS is back with the top debut on "Midnight Sky" at 37*
- BILLIE EILISH enters at 39* with "my future"
Active Rock: Shinedown Takes Top Spot; Metallica Top 3; The Hu Top 5; Bush Top 10
- SHINEDOWN are back on top with "Atlas Falls," moving 2*-1* and +133 spins
- METALLICA and THE SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY go top 3 with "All Within My Hands (S&M 2)," climbing 4*-3* and are +57 spins
- THE HU hit the top 5 with "Wolf Totem," featuring JACOBY SHADDIX, up 6*-5* and +56 spins
- BUSH enters the top 10 with "Flowers On A Grave," moving 11*-10* and +36 spins
- IN THIS MOMENT and ANOTHER DAY DAWNS debut
Alternative: Weezer New #1; Machine Gun Kelly, Blue October Top 10; Dayglow, Bakar Top 15; Bastille Leads Top 20 Entries
- WEEZER takes over the top spot at Alternative with "Hero," moving 3*-1* and is +135 spins
- MACHINE GUN KELLY hits the top 10 with "Bloody Valentine," rising 11*-9* and is up 176 spins
- Also new to the top 10 is "Oh My My" by BLUE OCTOBER, doing so in their 23rd week on the chart and going 12*-10* and are +95 spins
- DAYGLOW go top 15, moving 17*-13* with "Can I Call You Tonight?," up 177 spins
- BAKAR is top 15 with "Hell N Back," moving 16*-15*
- BASTILLE is top 20, surging 24*-16* with "WHAT YOU GONNA DO?," featuring GRAHAM COXON, up 410 spins (that's 900 in two weeks)
- WHITE REAPER goes 21*-18* with "Real Long Time"
- MILKY CHANCE & JACK JOHNSON jump 22*-19* with "Don't Let Me Down"
- THE 1975 move 23*-20* with "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)," climbing 23*-20*
- GROUPLOVE and SAINT MOTEL debut
Triple A: Lamontagne #1; Maeson Top 10; King Top 15; Bay Top 20
- RAY LAMONTAGNE holds the #1 spot with "Strong Enough" for a 2nd week
- MATT MAESON enters the top 10, rising 11*-7* with "Hallucinogenics," up 37 spins
- MARCUS KING goes top 15 with "One Day She's Here," rising 16*-15*
- JAMES BAY is top 20 with "Chew On My Heart," up 23*-20*
- DAWES has the top debut, entering at 22* with "Who Do You Think..." at +77 spins
- AVETT BROTHERS, FUTURE ISLANDS, and TAME IMPALA also debut
