Sold

DAVIS MEDIA, LLC is selling Urban WXTG-F (STREETZ 87.7 & 102.1)/VIRGINIA BEACH, VA to STEVE HEGWOOD's CORE RADIO GROUP VA, LLC for $500,000 if closing comes by NOVEMBER 30th, $525,000 if closing is between DECEMBER 1st but before JANUARY 31st, or $550,000 if closed between FEBRUARY 1st and MARCH 31st. The deal also includes a time brokerage agreement before closing; CORE has been simulcasting the STREETZ format of LPTV "Franken FM" WMTO-LP/NORFOLK since JULY 15th.

In other filings with the FCC, LAZER LICENSES, LLC is selling Ranchera KFOY-A (LA MEXICANA)/SPARKS-RENO, NV to LOTUS RADIO CORP. for $50,000. LOTUS, which originally acquired KFOY as a new station in 2013 for $200,000 and subsequently sold the station to LAZER for $50,000 in 2016, plans to surrender its license for News-Talk KCKQ-A/SPARKS to comply with ownership caps.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA CEDAR RAPIDS LICENSE, LLC has applied for a Silent STA to operate KDAT/CEDAR RAPIDS, IA at reduced power due to wind damage to its transmitter and/or antenna.

CUMULUS' RADIO LICENSE HOLDING CBC, LLC has filed for a Silent STA for WARM-A/SCRANTON, PA due to storm damage.

GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH OF AMARILLO has requested Silent STAs for K271BW/LUBBOCK, TX and K269FZ/LUBBOCK SOUTH, TX due to an expired tower lease; the licensee says it has just negotiated a new lease and will be resuming operations once modification permits are approved.

« see more Net News