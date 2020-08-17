Ford

REGIONAL MEDIA Pres./CEO FLETCHER FORD has taken an ownership stake and management position at traffic platform provider RADIO WORKFLOW.

“I am absolutely delighted and excited to help RADIO WORKFLOW expand its services and further help many successful broadcasting companies throughout the world”, said FORD. “RADIO WORKFLOW is simply the very best management platform that improves efficiency and saves expenses regardless of the size of a broadcasting company. This platform is so essential for broadcasters to improve services while reducing expenses now, and in the future”.

“The entire RADIO WORKFLOW team is energized by FLETCHER’s commitment to the product and first-hand experience on how the platform performs for radio properties across the globe”, said RADIO WORKFLOW Pres./Marketing and Development ROBERT MASCHIO. “FLETCHER and I come from the era of broadcasting where sales, programming, and production were often in conflict. RADIO WORKFLOW’s overwhelming success is driven by the complete integration of all aspects of broadcasting that brings ideas to a broadcasting product as efficiently as possible.”

