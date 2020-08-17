They Don't Look A Day Over 99

ROBBY AND ROCHELLE (ROBBY BRIDGES and ROCHELLE GAGNON) are set to host their 100th episode of the THE 106 KHQ MORNING SHOW on MACDONALD GARBER BROADCASTING Adult Top 40 WKHQ/TRAVERSE CITY, MI this TUESDAY (8/18).

The duo will present some highlights of their favorite moments on the show so far, and have some surprises and special guests calling in.

Additionally, the station has launched “5K Your Way” this week giving listeners a chance to qualify for 10 prize packages each valued at $5,000.

BRIDGES, who is also the station’s PD told ALL ACCESS, “100 shows have flown by and we are not only having fun but are grateful to both our listeners and to MG Broadcasting for the opportunity to create great content each day on the air and for our daily podcast!”

« back to Net News