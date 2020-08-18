Signs Imagine Dragons To Publishing Deal

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING has acquired the catalog of IMAGINE DRAGONS. The LAS VEGAS-based band made their mark with their global hits "Radioactive" and “Demons” from their album Night Visions in 2012.

“CONCORD’s acquisition strategy has remained consistent since 2006. Simply put, we acquire catalogs from creators and owners with songs that the entire world not only recognizes but loves. A to Z, our portfolio is comprised of some of the most culturally recognized and revered songs and recordings in history. IMAGINE DRAGONS fits perfectly in that realm. Our publishing team proudly welcomes Imagine Dragons, and its unparalleled songwriting and performance success in the past decade, to the treasured catalogs that already call CONCORD home,” said Chief Business Development Officer STEVE SALM.

“IMAGINE DRAGONS are a rock powerhouse,” said Chief Publishing Executive JAKE WISELY. “From topping the charts to sweeping awards to sync and sell out tours, IMAGINE DRAGONS’ success is undeniable. We are honored that IMAGINE DRAGONS has chosen Concord and are excited to add another legendary band to the CONCORD catalog."

