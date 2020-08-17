Hispanic Reach

In this week's WESTWOOD ONE corporate blog post, data from NIELSEN is used to demonstrate the impact of adding Spanish-language AM/FM radio to advertising buys.

The post by PIERRE BOUVARD uses an analysis of data from five markets by NIELSEN VP/Media Analytics OLIVER MARQUIS that concludes, among other things, that English-only buys underdeliver Spanish-speaking audiences by 23%; a 100-GRP AM/FM radio buy of the top ten English-language AM/FM stations in those markets reached 43% of the total market but just 33% of Spanish-dominant Hispanics. Taking 10% of the buy and allocating it to Spanish-language AM/FM stations adds 41% to the buy's reach among Spanish speakers. AM/FM radio also has 14% greater reach among Hispanics 18+ and moving 20% of a TV buy to AM/FM radio adds 29% to Hispanic reach.

