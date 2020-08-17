DeLange (l) And Esposito (r)

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) has awarded WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE Chairman/CEO JOHN ESPOSITO with the 2020 CMA "JO WALKER MEADOR International Award," and DUTCH Country artist ILSE DELANGE with the 2020 CMA "JEFF WALKER Global Country Artist Award."

ESPOSITO was presented his award last FRIDAY (8/14) during WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's “The WARNER Corner” virtual staff meeting. CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN and CMA VP/International Relations & Development MILLY OLYKAN joined the call to surprise ESPOSITO and join his entire staff in celebrating the honor. The "CMA JO WALKER MEADOR International Award" recognizes "outstanding achievement by an individual in advocating and supporting Country music’s marketing development in territories outside the UNITED STATES," according to PR materials.

“I am teary-eyed,” said ESPOSITO after learning of his award. “I promise you, our commitment to this has only just begun. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

DELANGE was presented with her award last WEDNESDAY (8/12) via a surprise video message from CARRIE UNDERWOOD, while being interviewed on German television show “Volle Kanne.” UNDERWOOD and DELANGE first worked together in 2018 when UNDERWOOD performed at DELANGE’s Tuckerville festival in the NETHERLANDS. The "CMA JEFF WALKER Global Country Artist Award" recognizes outstanding achievements by a Country music artist signed outside of the UNITED STATES who has furthered the popularity and brought attention to the Country music format in his or her foreign-based territory.

"ILSE consistently uses her platform to benefit artists in her own country, in addition to providing opportunities for NASHVILLE Country artists to reach a wider European audience,” said OLYKAN. “And ESPO has always prioritized his artists’ expansion into territories around the world and recognized that Country music can serve a global market. We are thrilled to congratulate them both on winning these awards."

