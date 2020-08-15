Ruben Hughes Passes Away

RUBEN HUGHES, PD and owner of TEAM BROADCASTING R&B WGNL and WGNG/GREENWOOD, MS, died AUGUST 6th at 81, reports the JACKSON CLARION LEDGER.

HUGHES, who began his career as a teenager with a Blues show at WMAG-A/FOREST, MS, worked as a host and PD at WQIC-A/MERIDIAN, MS, WMOZ-A/MOBILE, AL, WORV-A/HATTIESBURG, MS, and the MOBILE PRESS-REGISTER before signing on WGNL in DECEMBER 1989. He then signed on R&B WGNG/GREENWOOD in 2001. He also worked in promoting Gospel artists and Blues concerts in the MISSISSIPPI DELTA region.



