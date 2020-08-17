Maddie (l), Tae (r)

Congratulations to MERCURY NASHVILLE's MADDIE & TAE, who scored the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with their hit, "Die From A Broken Heart."

Kudos to UMG NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion ROYCE RISSER; MERCURY NASHVILLE VP/Promotion DAMON MOBERLY; UMG NASHVILLE VP/Promotion DAVID FRIEDMAN, Dir./Radio Marketing DONNA HUGHES and VP/Promotion & Radio Marketing CHRIS SCHULER; MERCURY NASHVILLE Dir./MIDWEST Promotion NICK KAPER, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion SALLY GREEN, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion JILL BRUNETT, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion SUMMER HARLOW, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion JACK CHRISTOPHER, and Coord./Promotion JEANNIE SULLIVAN.

