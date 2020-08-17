Begins September 4th

ENTERCOM Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END)/SEATTLE announces a "VIRTUAL SUMMER CAMP" with ABSOFACTO, ALL TIME LOW, ASHE, BARNS COURTNEY, CHAZ CARDIGAN, GROUPLOVE, THE HEAD AND THE HEART, KENNYHOOPLA, LOCAL NATIVES, MATT MAESON, MEG MYERS, SAINT MOTEL, WHITE REAPER, and X-AMBASSADORS playing exclusive END SESSIONS all LABOR DAY WEEKEND, starting SEPTEMBER 4th at 3p.

KNDD PD LESLIE SCOTT said, "We’re all missing our usual summer fun at outdoor shows with our friends. We can’t do that this year, but we can still have great music as a community. VIRTUAL SUMMER CAMP brings music to your home, and you don’t have to worry about paying for $10 beers!"

Listeners can watch the VIRTUAL SUMMER CAMP at 1077theend.com and the RADIO.COM app.

« see more Net News