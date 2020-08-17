Cash

ALPHA MEDIA Country WFLS/FREDERICKSBURG, VA morning co-host JESSICA CASH is retiring from the station after 14 years. Her last day will be FRIDAY, AUGUST 21st. Her morning show partner, STEVE WATERS, will remain, and the company is seeking CASH’s replacement. Together, CASH and WATERS won small market morning show awards from both the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (in 2018) and the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (in 2019).

"Fourteen years is a long time for someone in our profession to be in one place,” said CASH. “I’ve had the good fortune to do that … but now it's time for me to make a change in my life … I’ll miss my radio partner, STEVE WATERS, who became a good friend, not just a coworker and I'll miss the team here at the radio station."

Market Manager JEFF BODEN said, "Someone with JESSICA’s talents is a rare find, and we are very lucky to have had her as a central part of our family for so long."

"Creative, dedicated, focused, and connected [are] what JESSICA is," added Content/Operations Manager BILL WEST. "We will miss the light that she brings each morning to our station!"

CASH says her future plans call for sleeping in, and hitting the beach.

