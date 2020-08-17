Donna Lidster

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP has promoted DONNA LIDSTER to VP/Marketing, CANADA. Prior to joining BMLG in 2013, LIDSTER spent 13 years as Dir./Marketing and VP/Marketing for UNIVERSAL MUSIC, CANADA. Before that, she worked at POLYGRAM as Dir./National Promotion for two years and Dir./Regional Promotion for three. LIDSTER will continue to lead all CANADIAN marketing efforts in her newly elevated role, effective immediately.

“DONNA LIDSTER has been our not-so-secret weapon and the foundation of our success in CANADA since coming aboard,” said BMLG President/CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA. “Her understanding of the market, musical intuition and unbeatable relationships continue to propel all things BIG MACHINE. She’s simply the best.”

“It has been my honor to represent the BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP in CANADA for the last seven years,” shared LIDSTER. “I am truly blessed to have the trust and mentorship of the best music executives in the business. Thank you to SCOTT BORCHETTA, ANDREW KAUTZ and MIKE RITTBERG for providing me with the opportunity to do what I love, surrounded by dedicated, passionate music people who are always willing to ‘start at crazy and work backwards.’ The entire team and artist roster at BMLG are second to none, and I am looking forward to continuing the journey and our future together.”

