MEDIA MONITORS has released its top 10 advertisers on national radio for the week of AUGUST 10th-16th, Once again, five of the top 10 consist of iHEARTRADIO promos, three for podcasts (THE PIKETON MASSACRE, PETE & SEBASTIAN, THE DAILY ZEITGEIST), one for the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, and one for iHEARTRADIO itself. PROGRESSIVE INSURANCE holds its lead from last week, New to the chart at #4 is THE PETE & SEBASTIAN SHOW, while INDEED took a high jump from #17 to #8.
The top 10:
1 PROGRESSIVE (last week #1; 47349 instances)
2 BABBEL (#6; 44834)
3 THE PIKETON MASSACRE (#4; 44250)
4 THE PETE & SEBASTIAN SHOW (new; 43691)
5 THE DAILY ZEITGEIST (#5; 43306)
6 GEICO (#2: 41061)
7 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#9; 40330)
8 IHEARTRADIO (#8; 37627)
9 INDEED (#17; 34569)
10 CRICKET (#10; 31694
