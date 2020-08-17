Media Monitors

MEDIA MONITORS has released its top 10 advertisers on national radio for the week of AUGUST 10th-16th, Once again, five of the top 10 consist of iHEARTRADIO promos, three for podcasts (THE PIKETON MASSACRE, PETE & SEBASTIAN, THE DAILY ZEITGEIST), one for the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, and one for iHEARTRADIO itself. PROGRESSIVE INSURANCE holds its lead from last week, New to the chart at #4 is THE PETE & SEBASTIAN SHOW, while INDEED took a high jump from #17 to #8.

The top 10:

1 PROGRESSIVE (last week #1; 47349 instances)

2 BABBEL (#6; 44834)

3 THE PIKETON MASSACRE (#4; 44250)

4 THE PETE & SEBASTIAN SHOW (new; 43691)

5 THE DAILY ZEITGEIST (#5; 43306)

6 GEICO (#2: 41061)

7 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#9; 40330)

8 IHEARTRADIO (#8; 37627)

9 INDEED (#17; 34569)

10 CRICKET (#10; 31694

