Lineup Changes

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKTI (94.5 ESPN)/MILWAUKEE is making some lineup changes TODAY (8/17) to accompany the addition of the new ESPN RADIO morning show with KEYSHAWN JOHNSON, JAY WILLIAMS, and ZUBIN MEHENTI in the 5-7a (CT) slot.

ESPN reporter JEN LADA is being added to GABE NEITZEL and MARK CHMURA's 7-9a show, while ESPN RADIO's "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ" will air on tape delay noon-2p, replacing GREG MATZEK's noon hour and TONY SMITH and BRYAN DEE's 1-3p show. SMITH remajns on board as STEVE "THE HOMER" TRUE's new co-host as TRUE moved from 3-6p to 2-4p; GREG SCALZO and BEN BRUST from sister Sports WTLX (100.5 FM ESPN)/MADISON takes the 4-6p slot.

VP/Market Mgr. STEVE WEXLER said, “We’re excited to add JEN LADA to our lineup and offer our fans and advertising partners a great way to engage with us every day.”



Dir. of Content BRAD LANE added, “Our lineup gets an infusion of fun-loving, smart and mischievous personalities with the addition of JEN LADA to the morning show, the pairing of TONY SMITH and STEVE 'THE HOMER' TRUE, and GREG SCALZO and BEN BRUST in afternoon drive. Combined with the established, compelling tag-team of WILDE and TAUSCH, the new lineup positions 94.5 ESPN for engaging content no matter the season.”

« see more Net News