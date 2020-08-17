RyGuy To WAJZ

ALBANY BROADCASTING Top 40/Mainstream WFLY (FLY92.3)/ALBANY night personality RYGUY moves to mornings down the hall at Top 40/Rhythmic WAJZ (JAMZ 96.3). RYGUY steps in to succeed former JAMZ 96.3 morning host ALEXANDRA "AYEEEDUBB" WURST. WURST is heading to an as yet undisclosed gig in RALEIGH, NC.

With RYGUY's move to mornings at WAJZ, WFLY PD ALLY REID has a hot, new opening at night. Ready to dominate nights in ALBANY for FLY92.3? Send your package to REID at ally@fly92.com.

« see more Net News