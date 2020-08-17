Another Town Hall

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON will air another Town Hall broadcasts, this one a "Back to School" special to help answer parent and student questions about the coming school year as the state's over-600 school districts each set their own policies in response to pandemic concerns. The special will air on THURSDAY (8/20) at 7p (ET) and will be hosted by the station's ERIC SCOTT.

The show's panel will include NEW JERSEY EDUCATION ASSOCIATION Pres. MARIE BLISTAN, NEW JERSEY PRINCIPALS AND SUPERVISORS ASSOCIATION Exec. Dir. PATRICIA WRIGHT, pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. MARGARET FISHER, and CENTER FOR CHILD AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT Dir. Dr. STEVE TOBIAS.

SCOTT said, “Kids may be permitted to attend some in-class learning, but is it safe to do so? We will get parents the answers they need to make the best decisions possible for their children.”

