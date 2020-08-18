2020 Metal Hall Of Fame

The annual METAL HALL OF FAME GALA is now streaming exclusively on AMAZON PRIME TV on AMAZON FIRE, ROKU, APPLE TV and COMCAST XFINITY cable via the AMAZON PRIME VIDEO app to its 150 million subscribers.

Commented MHOF founder PAT GESUALDO, “The 2020 AWARDS GALA was a spectacular event, and the closing all-star jam was phenomenal. Now everyone can enjoy the 2020 METAL HALL OF FAME AWADS GALA at home on AMAZON PRIME TV.”

The program features an overview with features of the 2020 METAL HALL OF FAME including inductions, tributes and jams. Metal legends STEVE VAI, JOE SATRIANI, GEOFF TATE, DON DOKKEN, CHRIS POLAND, STEPHEN PEARCY, GRAHAM BONNET, METAL CHURCH and others participated in an epic jam.

MODERN DRUMMER MAGAZINE joined forces with the METAL HALL OF FAME to present the only official tribute to late RUSH drummer NEIL PEART.

Watch the 2020 METAL HALL OF FAME gala here.

