Talent manager RYAN KROON has taken ownership and leadership of the NASHVILLE clothing and charity brand PROJECT 615.

KROON moved to NASHVILLE in 2014 and began a career at TRIPLE 8 MANAGEMENT. He later joined RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT, where he served as day-to-day manager for SAM HUNT and others. He joined BIG LOUD in 2019, and currently handles day-to-day management duties for BIG LOUD RECORDS artist ERNEST. He will continue his job with BIG LOUD in addition to his role at PROJECT 615.

“I’m deeply honored and excited to be taking over a brand that’s been around for over a decade, creating products that not only make people proud of the city we call home, but also give back to this community we treasure,” said KROON.

