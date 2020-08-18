Herb Alpert Is...

"HERB ALPERT IS...," a documentary about the life of the musician, A&M RECORDS co-founder and latter-day philanthropist, will premiere on OCTOBER 1st via a global FACEBOOK LIVE event. The film, being distributed by specialty house ABRAMORAMA, features rare footage from ALPERT's remarkable life. The event will be followed with a live Q&A with ALPERT and the film's director JOHN SCHEINFELD ("Chasing TRANE: The JOHN COLTRANE Documentary," "The U.S. vs. JOHN LENNON," "Who Is HARRY NILSSON?"), moderated by GRAMMY MUSEUM Artistic Director SCOTT GOLDMAN The movie will hit theaters and VOD the same day.

A career-spanning HERB ALPERT set will be released on OCTOBER 2nd in LP format featuring a coffee-table book and a five-piece 180-gram vinyl set, and as a three-CD set. Both physical formats will feature 63 songs spanning five decades of ALPERT's career, 180 pages of vintage photos, liner notes and an essay from music journalist BUD SCOPPA.

At the height of his career in the '60s, HERB ALPERT sold over 72 million records. He had five albums in the Top 20 at one time and was outselling THE BEATLES with hits like "A Taste of Honey" and "The Lonely Bull."

Commented filmmaker SCHEINFELD, “HERB is a true artist who did things the right way, achieved success on his own terms, and brought much joy to the world in the process. I wanted to make a documentary that would reflect this and, most importantly, to be a 'feel good' film that will uplift, inspire and bring audiences together exactly as does HERB’s music.”

Herb Alpert Is...(2020) Trailer from Abramorama on Vimeo.

