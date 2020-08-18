TikTok

In the midst of its ongoing deadline to sell from U.S. President DONALD TRUMP, TIKTOK has signed a deal with veteran music exec STEVE STOUTE's indie artist distribution platform UNITED MASTERS to allow users to send music to streaming platforms directly from parent company BYTEDANCE's app.

With the deal, UNITED MASTERS becomes the first music distribution company to be integrated into the controversial short-form video app.

Since its launch, UNITED MASTERS says it has amassed over 400,000 artists, 5 billion streams, and over 500,000 distributed tracks.

TIKTOK artists who have used the app to jump start their careers include CURTIS ROADH, CURTIS WATERS, BRELAND, TAJ VERDES and BMW KENNY, among many others.

TIKTOK CEO KEVIN MAYER commented, “Creators are the beating heart of the TIKTOK community, often inspired by the artists who bring their music to the platform, and providing a haven for them to thrive is key to our mission.

“The new partnership with UNITED MASTERS makes it even easier for musicians and creators to reach new fans and earn a living doing what they love, directly from the platform.”

Added UNITED MASTERS CEO/founder STEVE STOUTE, “If you are a musical artist, TIKTOK is the best place for your music to go viral and UNITED MASTERS is the best place to sustain it while retaining full ownership of your work,”

“By combining the two, we create the platform for tomorrow’s stars who will be famous, fiercely independent and wealthy.”

