Syndicated Pink Floyd Show On Over 100 Plus Affiliates

"Floydian Slip," a weekly PINK FLOYD show produced by CRAIG BAILEY will begin running on TODD ROBINSON/WVJT LLC Triple A WVMP (101.5 THE MOUNTAIN)/ROANOKE, VA starting on SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6th at 8p (ET).

"Floydian Slip" is currently heard on more than 100 stations in the U.S., CANADA and overseas.

BAILEY started building the RANDOM PRECISION RADIO NETWORK in 2009 when he began syndicating the show from his home studio under the moniker RANDOM PRECISION MEDIA LLC.

For more info on the show, check out www.floydianslip.com.

