No Sale

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database TIUESDAY morning (8/18).

CUMULUS LICENSING LLC requested a Silent STA for WBMQ-A/SAVANNAH, GA due to a lightning strike.

MIGALA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION filed for an extension of its Silent STA for WCEV-A/CICERO, IL due to financial difficulties.

FORT WALTON BEACH EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING FOUNDATION has closed on the transfer of noncommercial Contemporary Christian WPSM/FORT WALTON BEACH, FL to DESTINY WORSHIP CENTER INC.

DAVID CROOKS' DLC MEDIA, INC. has closed on the sale of Country WAMW-A (THE GENERAL), W240CE, and Classic Hits WAMW-F (MEMORIES 107.9)/WASHINGTON, IN and W267CP/MONTGOMERY, IN to DEWAYNE SHAKE's SHAKE BROADCASTING, LLC for $1.35 million.

COASTAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH has closed on the transfer of low power WLOM-LP/OCEAN CITY, NJ to JOY BROADCASTING, INC. for $15,000, and JOY has in turn closed on the sale of Christian Rock WXGN (THE X, TRUTH THAT ROCKS)/SOMERS POINT-OCEAN CITY, NJ to HOPE CHRISTIAN CHURCH OF MARLTON, INC. for $100,000

And PENINSULA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. has closed on the sale of Silent KABN-A/KENAI, AK and K253CQ/KENAI-SOLDOTNA, AK to ALASKA BROADCAST TELEVISION, INC. for $200,000.

